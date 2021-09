Shane Beamer did not hold back in his assessment of the Georgia roster, and described it as likely the best that’s ever been assembled in Athens. “He may have, probably does have the most talented football team in the history of Georgia football,” Beamer said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. “That’s not an embellishment, or coach speak and all of that. When you look at from top to bottom, the 11 that start on offense, the 11 that start on defense, all of their special teams units. The depth they have. The size, the physicality, the speed they have.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO