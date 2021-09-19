IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season

On Tuesday night, NASCAR officials confirmed that its annual pre-season exhibition “The Clash” will be held on a special track inside of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The unique event will be a first for NASCAR and the Coliseum. Typically, the yearly race is held at Daytona International Speedway and has been since 1979. The invite-only race is a way to welcome back the sport and garner interest in the season-opening Daytona 500 a week later. However, this is a huge change for NASCAR that will put the spotlight on the stock cars as they head to Hollywood.

