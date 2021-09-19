CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar’s extended partnership with NBC Sports yielded an additional bonus for next year’s schedule, which was already earmarked to air the most races ever on network broadcast. The three-year extension announced with the network in July touted a record 13 races on main NBC. That number was actually expanded to 14 races on the 17-race schedule released Sunday. The season will start in February for the first time since 2004. The Feb. 27 opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, is a week after NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 and the earliest start for the IndyCar Series since 2003.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR losing another full-time team after 2021?

The NASCAR Cup Series appears to be slated to lose one of its full-time teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. After the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top level lost Germain Racing, Go Fas Racing and Leavine Family Racing, and early in the 2021 season, MBM Motorsports went from a full-time team to a team that now rarely competes.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Longer Portland IndyCar race shifts emphasis to tyres - Bourdais

On IndyCar's last visit to Portland in 2019, the leaders were able to run the 105 lap race distance on just two stops, after 17 laps were run under caution. This year the race has been extended to 110 laps of the 1.964-mile course, which is expected to enforce a three-stopper while opening up the fuel windows.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CharlotteObserver.com

NASCAR’s 2022 race schedule is out. Biggest changes and new races for Next Gen

NASCAR’s 2022 Cup season schedule features a reshuffling of race dates and the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) near St. Louis. Additionally, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday night that the pre-season exhibition Clash race will move venues for the first time to run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is the most dramatic change fans will see next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Race#Daytona 500#Indycar#Ap#Nbc Sports
racer.com

PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update - the Portland edition

It’s time for another run through the latest silly season developments as we embark on a three-week stretch that will decide the NTT IndyCar Series championship on September 26 in Long Beach. Look for a flurry of driver confirmations – those coming and going – as we get deeper into...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

Ilott, who will make his series debut at Portland International Racceway this weekend, was confirmed as the pilot of the #77 entry for the Firestone GP of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next week and the finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. “On top of starting my...
MOTORSPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Palou wins IndyCar race at PIR

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who had qualified first, powers through to the end for third win; retakes points lead.Alex Palou had an unforgettable weekend in Portland. Palou, piloting the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing, crashed in practice and then qualified first and survived a first-turn emergency runoff at the Festival Curves to power to victory Sunday in the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. A couple late cautions made it close between Palou and second-place Alexander Rossi (1.2895 seconds behind) and third-place Scott Dixon. But, Palou wouldn't be overcome in the final 18-lap...
PORTLAND, OR
Raleigh News & Observer

IndyCar surges out west for 3-race championship close

The spotlight is on IndyCar as the supercharged open-wheel series takes its season to the wire with a nail-biting championship race and a potential changing of the guard both atop the standings and across the grid. Pato O'Ward takes a 10-point lead in the championship standings to Portland International Raceway,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR 2022 Season Kicking Off With Major Schedule Shakeup, First Race at LA Memorial Coliseum

On Tuesday night, NASCAR officials confirmed that its annual pre-season exhibition “The Clash” will be held on a special track inside of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The unique event will be a first for NASCAR and the Coliseum. Typically, the yearly race is held at Daytona International Speedway and has been since 1979. The invite-only race is a way to welcome back the sport and garner interest in the season-opening Daytona 500 a week later. However, this is a huge change for NASCAR that will put the spotlight on the stock cars as they head to Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
racer.com

Ilott to close out IndyCar season with Juncos Hollinger

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have signed Callum Ilott to finish the season in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy. The 22-year-old from England was among a few options available to JHR, but the decision was made to expand his participation as part of an evaluation to find a full-time driver for 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
butlerradio.com

Nascar announces major change for season-opening Clash race for 2022

Nascar has announced a major shake-up to its season-opening event for 2022, when they move the annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, to Los Angeles. The 2022 race will be held February 6th, a week after the Super Bowl and two weeks prior to the Daytona 500. There will be a temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track constructed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is home to the University of Southern California football team and seats over 77,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

IndyCar soars into Laguna Seca celebrating strong season

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The IndyCar Series is feeling rather bullish as it heads into its final two races of the season. Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward are first and second in the standings headed into Sunday’s race at Laguna Seca and either could wind up as a first-time IndyCar champion. The series is celebrating new stars Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, and free agency will create numerous changes along the grid in 2022. The schedule will likely be released ahead of Sunday’s race and include a record number of IndyCar races on broadcast television.
MONTEREY, CA
Dayton Daily News

Dayton will open A-10 schedule with longest trip of conference season

All 31 games on the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season are now known. The Atlantic 10 Conference released its schedule Thursday, exactly. two months before the college basketball season begins. The A-10 will once again play an 18-game schedule. That was the plan last season as...
DAYTON, OH
blackbookmotorsport.com

NBC to air record 14 IndyCar races in 2022

Two races to be aired on USA Network, with Toronto race being shown exclusivley on Peacock Premium. Series to make a return to Toronto and Iowa Speedway. American open-wheel racing series IndyCar has announced that a record-breaking 14 events will be aired on NBC Sports following the unveiling of the 17-race 2022 calendar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Road & Track

Colton Herta Dominates IndyCar Race at Laguna Seca

Today's IndyCar round at Laguna Seca was set to be an all-out battle between Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden for championship position before the season finale next weekend. In the race itself, all of O'Ward, Dixon, and Newgarden struggled with in-race pace in an event that was dominated by just one driver.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Alfonso Ribeiro attends IndyCar race at Laguna Seca

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro made an appearance at the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca. What did he do at the race and which fellow Dancing with the Stars winner did he catch up with?. Alfonso Ribeiro plays key role at IndyCar Laguna Seca race. Ribeiro, who...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy