CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers’ defensive woes put focus on Barry before Lions game

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach. It sure hasn’t taken long for him to take a few more lumps in his new job. Barry had a poor Packers debut in a 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. That defense now must play without injured Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith for its next three games. The Packers open their home schedule Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Major 49ers Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers had a big day against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Unfortunately, it came at a heavy cost as key players on both offense and defense went down. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the injury report from the game. It’s not pretty. Starting...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#The Packers#American Football#Ap Sports#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Bowl
Fox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
FanSided

Lions Game Sunday: Lions vs Packers Prediction and Odds

After a massive comeback to close out the game against the 49ers in Week 1, the Lions head into their game against the Packers facing another tough challenge against a motivated squad coming off an embarrassing loss to the Saints. Can Jared Goff and the offense keep the hot hand they discovered late against the 49ers? The Packers were gouged by the Saints in Week 1, so if there was a defense to do it against, this feels like it.
NFL
WRAL

Lions have a long list of fixes before facing Packers

DETROIT — The problem facing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't finding things to fix. It is deciding where to start. The Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 at halftime and 41-17 with two minutes left before a late charge brought them within 41-33. Campbell said watching the game...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy