CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Goats Are Cute, Hungry, and Might Help Save California

By Cady Drell
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the news feels especially heavy, it can be nice to turn to goats for an emotional uplift. And have we got some really feel-good goat news, because move over, Smokey the Bear: Goats can prevent forest fires, too. We already know that goats are cute, with their weird little vertical eyes and giddy jumping and their slightly scary (but also sort of cute!) habit of screaming like people. But they’re also notably ravenous—and that little fact could be used to help save California.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

Fire-resistant blankets have been wrapped around trees for protection against the possibility of intense flames. Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Ambrose: Trying to save civilization in California

Why left-wingers are the way they are is a distressing puzzle: supposedly compassionate, yes, but either irrational or selfish or both to the point of outright cruelty, and, over and over again, big-time winners, taking political control of California, for instance. It is mountainously beautiful, the most populous, richest state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theedgemarkets.com

California’s firefighters save legendary sequoias -- for now

(Sept 21): California’s firefighters are in a race to save the state’s towering sequoia trees from catching flame after a wildfire pushed by dry, gusting winds burned to the edge of the famed Giant Forest grove. So far, they’ve been successful, but danger still looms. The lightning-sparked KNP Complex Fire,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Reuters

Rwandan conservationist helps to save hundreds of cranes

KIGALI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A tall grey crowned crane with an injured leg struts through a bird sanctuary in the Rwandan capital Kigali. The Umusambi Village has rescued more than 200 cranes from captivity over the years, helping to boost the population of the endangered birds to 881 from 487 just four years ago.
ANIMALS
Good News Daily

Watch a Goat and a Rooster Save a Chicken From a Hawk Attack

This hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with. A hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with and it was all captured on camera. The attack was only 17 seconds long but you can see the rooster and a sweet goat come in to save the day as a hawk viciously attacks a chicken on their farm.
biltmorebeacon.com

Goat to It

For those who practice yoga and are looking to change things up a bit, there’s nothing like adding a bit of maa-jestic goats to the mix. At Franny’s Original Farm in Leicester, spotted and speckled fur babies bop and weave in between yoga mats adding levity and encouragement to both newbie and experienced students.
LEICESTER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goats#Forest Fires#Smokey The Bear Goats#The New York Times
mymodernmet.com

Woman Designs Cute Pajamas for Dogs To Help Dispel the Stigma of Pit Bulls

Pit bulls have a bad reputation, but the feared breed is also one of the most misunderstood. Historically, the original American pit bull terrier was bred for fighting, but today, that’s not necessarily the case. Many pit bulls are assumed to be dangerous just because of how they look, but they’re just as sweet, loving, and loyal as any other domestic dog. In a bid to change perceptions of the breed, Illinois-based dog lover Erin Crowley (of Pittie Clothing Company) creates colorful attire, especially for pit bulls.
ANIMALS
Patriot Ledger

Goats help with landscaping near Wollaston's Sailor Home Cemetery

QUINCY — What has four hooves, two horns and a baaa-d attitude? Each of the city's newest landscapers. Quincy's department of natural resources has brought in three dozen fainting goats from Georgetown company Goats to Go to help with the widening of trails near Wollaston's Sailor Home Cemetery. The goats will eat right through poison ivy and save the department from having to spray for the irritating plant so close to local wetlands, commissioner Dave Murphy said.
QUINCY, MA
farmerpublishing.com

Hungry hummingbird

Cindy Burton recently photographed a hummingbird drinking nectar from a canna blossom. Hummingbirds beat their wings up to 50 times per second and can fly as fast as 30 mph. They weigh about the same as a penny.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWSBTC

NFTs are Helping to Save the Environment

In the last decade, there has been a growing awareness of the importance of sustainability, both locally and globally. The current growth in technology has made it possible to do more with less, which has led to the rapid expansion of the global population while at the same time causing unprecedented destruction of our natural resources.
ENVIRONMENT
San Francisco Chronicle

Hungry goats prevent fires, remove invasive plants in San Francisco hills

San Francisco nonprofit City Grazing is using goats to combat fire risk in the city. With California’s ongoing drought and ever-increasing wildfire risk, the Bay Area has seen dry patches across the region, including inside city limits. These hungry goats focus on eating invasive plants and undergrowth like blackberries, fennel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Silly billies: Rescuers rush to save goats stuck on rocks in Welsh town

A rescue mission is underway to save a herd of randy goats after they got stuck on rocks perilously close to the sea in Wales. The animals have roamed free in the town of Llandudno for years but lockdown saw a boom in numbers, with some wandering into trouble on the coast.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Three Pregnant Killer Whales Might Save Their Population From the Brink of Extinction

Aerial drones have been used by scientists to monitor the populations of critically endangered animals such as killer whales. Doctors Holly Fearnbach of SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research and Doctor John Durban of Southall Environmental Associates of Washington state had discovered the possibility of three pregnant killer whales on the loose, giving hope to researchers in British Columbia and possibly helping the species move away from extinction.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy