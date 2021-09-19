Goats Are Cute, Hungry, and Might Help Save California

When the news feels especially heavy, it can be nice to turn to goats for an emotional uplift. And have we got some really feel-good goat news, because move over, Smokey the Bear: Goats can prevent forest fires, too. We already know that goats are cute, with their weird little vertical eyes and giddy jumping and their slightly scary (but also sort of cute!) habit of screaming like people. But they’re also notably ravenous—and that little fact could be used to help save California.