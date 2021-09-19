CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers NT Tyson Alualu OUT with ankle injury

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Injuries on the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line are starting to pile up. Pittsburgh came into Sunday’s game without defensive end Stephon Tuitt and defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Now, midway through the first quarter, starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu went down with what looked like a right leg injury brought on by friendly fire.

Watching the replay, it appeared that linebacker T.J. Watt inadvertently rolled up on Alualu’s leg. Watching the live broadcast you saw Alualu leaving the field on the cart headed to the locker room with his leg immobilized.

We will keep you up to date on Alualu’s status but it seems unlikely he returns.

UPDATE: Alualu suffered an ankle injury and the team has announced he’s out for the remainder of the game.

Steelers vs Raiders: Pittsburgh's Week 2 roster

