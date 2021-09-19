TIFF Review : Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ offers a charming, if compromised, love letter to cinema [Grade: B]
Even before it reached Western shores for its premiere as the closing night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, Zhang Yimou’s One Second was already rife with controversy. Originally planned to premiere in 2019 at the Berlinale, it was (according to rumor) pulled from release last minute by the Chinese government for fear the film, set during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, would win awards. Two years later, and it’s finally here — but is it in the same form as Yimou intended?awardswatch.com
