A memorial donning the faces of those who have lost their battle against COVID-19 lines a stretch of road in Sinton, Texas. The tribute, which was first put up on Thursday, Sept. 2, can be found on Villareal Street. Along with 19 pictures of people from the community who have lost their lives during the pandemic, it is also surrounded by flowers and a cross.

SINTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO