Washington Capitals Player Preview: Breaking down Justin Schultz in 2021-22

EA Sports provided new information into NHL 22 on Thursday, announcing some new features for some of the game's most popular game modes. Here is what you need to know. As shown off in the recent technical test on all systems, World of Chel has a revamped customizable classes to get more out of your created player. In NHL 21, the game allowed for a few prebuilt player classes with just a handful of attributes. The same player classes are back, but with many more traits and the new x-factor abilities added in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO