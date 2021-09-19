CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Capitals Player Preview: Breaking down Justin Schultz in 2021-22

Cover picture for the articleWashington Capitals hockey is coming back! Prospects are on the ice for Rookie Camp. The rest of the team reports for physicals on Wednesday before training camp starts Thursday. The puck drops for the first preseason game one week from now. To prepare for the big season ahead, we will break down each player. We start off with defenseman Justin Schultz who enters his second season with the Caps.

