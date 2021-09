Detroit opens training camp fueled by youth, new faces. DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings open training camp on Thursday in Traverse City, marking the beginning of the NHL season, and a chance for a young Red Wings team to take steps forward. After a 2020-21 season in which the Wings finished seventh in their division, the front office spent the offseason taking steps to further accelerate the rebuild. That meant adding center Pius Suter, defenseman Nick Leddy and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, among others, in addition to building via the draft. In the sort of process the Red Wings are in, though, the passage of time is just as valuable as anything else.

