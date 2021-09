Kentucky (5-1-2) couldn’t finish the Racers off in regulation — but stole the win at home 37 seconds into overtime off the leg of Hannah Richardson for the 3-2 victory. It took 20 shots (eight on goal) for Kentucky’s women’s soccer team to finish off Murray State (4-3) Sunday afternoon. The Racers were aggressive themselves with 13 shots, five of which were on goal as well. One overtime shot on goal later was all Kentucky needed for their fifth victory of the season.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO