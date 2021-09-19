CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Those Days I Lived Beside You: On Sandra Cisneros’s “Martita, I Remember You”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo: A Story in English and in Spanish. THROUGHOUT THE 20th century, during the era of the Latin American avant-garde and later during the so-called “Boom,” a number of Latin American writers escaped oppressive dictatorships by fleeing to Europe. Some took up permanent residence, and all wrote of their experiences. Among them were Julio Cortázar and José Donoso, whose novels (Hopscotch [1963] and The Garden Next Door [1981]) feature Latin American expatriates drinking, screwing, and philosophizing in Paris, Sitges, and Madrid. Sandra Cisneros’s latest novella takes on that familiar milieu — Latin American artist expatriates in Paris — but transforms it by describing it from the perspective of a female protagonist of North American descent (Corina, a Mexican American woman who, like Cisneros, grew up in Chicago).

