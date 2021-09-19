CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Martha Buskirk Responds to Alex Weintraub

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Buskirk responds to Alex Weintraub’s “Picturing the Public Interest” (September 1, 2021):. I APPRECIATE ALEX Weintraub’s praise for a number of aspects of my recent book, Is It Ours?: Art, Copyright, and Public Interest. Yet much of Weintraub’s review reads as if the author is focused on the volume he wishes I had written (or perhaps plans to write himself) rather than on the one at hand. According to Weintraub, the book’s primary aim “is to consider when the legal protections accorded to art […] come at the expense of public interest.” Provisions specific to art are one thread, but I am equally concerned with how copyright conflicts involving works of art can help illuminate the broader stakes when intellectual property claims pervade all aspects of cultural exchange.

