Broncos at Jaguars first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos look to go 2-0 next week when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are five bold predictions for the game. The Denver Broncos could not have asked for a better start to the season. In what was expected to be a closely-contest game against the New York Giants, the Broncos decisively defeated the NFC East team with a 27-13 victory, with six of those points by the Giants coming at the end of the game in garbage time.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO