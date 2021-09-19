CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A virtual festival of ideas for thinkers, readers, learners of all stripes celebrating 10 years of sharp, engaging, and wide-ranging conversations at the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of our 10th birthday, LARB is hosting a virtual series which we’re calling the Semipublic Intellectual Sessions — a month-long festival of ideas more accessible and wide-ranging than an academic conference yet more penetrating and measured than a Twitter debate. We invite readers to join us this fall for a season of smart, timely conversations with writers and critics that reflect the energy, breadth, and commitments of the Los Angeles Review of Books as a publication over the last decade.

mymcmedia.org

2021 National Book Festival Goes Hybrid-Virtual

The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival will take place from Sept. 17-26 with events being held both in person at the library and virtually. The festival, which celebrates the achievements of numerous authors and encourages readers to explore their own literary interests, will feature 35 video-on-demand programs and 38 live virtual author conversations with award-winning authors like Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day”), Jason Reynolds (“All American Boys”) and Angie Thomas (“The Hate you Give”). The event will also feature nine audience Q&A sessions, two in-person events that will also be live streamed and five interactive presentations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ClickOnDetroit.com

4-day virtual festival celebrates Arab art, music and community

DETROIT – A free 4-day virtual festival presented by the Dearborn-based Arab American National Museum kicks off this week. JAM3A, completely free to experience, will feature musical performances by renowned Arab artists and a curated virtual vendor market showcasing small artisan businesses. Virtual film screenings are also featured. The virtual...
DETROIT, MI
WWEEK

Portland Book Festival Announces 2021 Lineup, Virtual Programming

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Literary Arts unveiled its plans for this year’s Portland Book Festival. Like many years before, the festival will hold in-person events on a single day—this year it’s Saturday, Nov. 13—at the Portland Art Museum and Portland’5. The week preceding it, Nov. 8-12, will have a robust amount of virtual programming.
PORTLAND, OR
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month in September with musical, cultural events

September marks Latino Heritage Month, and to celebrate the contributions Latinos have had, several in-person and online events will take place throughout Los Angeles. "Los Angeles is home to a wealth of Latinx heritage and history. Whether in the arts or academia, in our businesses or in our neighborhoods, Latinxs have brought invaluable contributions to every corner of our city," Mayor Eric Garcetti is quoted as saying in a guide created by the Department of Cultural Affairs that details the celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lareviewofbooks.org

Those Days I Lived Beside You: On Sandra Cisneros’s “Martita, I Remember You”

Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo: A Story in English and in Spanish. THROUGHOUT THE 20th century, during the era of the Latin American avant-garde and later during the so-called “Boom,” a number of Latin American writers escaped oppressive dictatorships by fleeing to Europe. Some took up permanent residence, and all wrote of their experiences. Among them were Julio Cortázar and José Donoso, whose novels (Hopscotch [1963] and The Garden Next Door [1981]) feature Latin American expatriates drinking, screwing, and philosophizing in Paris, Sitges, and Madrid. Sandra Cisneros’s latest novella takes on that familiar milieu — Latin American artist expatriates in Paris — but transforms it by describing it from the perspective of a female protagonist of North American descent (Corina, a Mexican American woman who, like Cisneros, grew up in Chicago).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Times

BOOK REVIEW: ‘Down Range’

Garrett Kohl is a DEA special agent serving in Afghanistan when he is ordered by the CIA to return to the U.S. with the survivor and potential witness of a deadly attack on an Afghan village. Mr. Kohl brings the survivor, a traumatized young boy, to his former home in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lareviewofbooks.org

The Golden Age of the American Essay: 1945–1970

follows swiftly on the heels of The Glorious American Essay: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present (2020), a formidable collection that nevertheless left regrets about what had been sacrificed to the cutting-room floor, and thus stimulated two additional anthologies. (The third volume, The Contemporary American Essay, features contributions from the 21st century.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

