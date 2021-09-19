Escapees back in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — State prison inmates Thomas Wilson and Peyton Laird are back in custody after stealing a Special Olympics vehicle and fleeing on Friday. The Department of Corrections said Wilson and Laird were assigned to a community service project in Sioux Falls when they took a vehicle and drove off. Both Wilson and Laird were arrested in the Rapid City area earlier today (9/19) and are currently being held in the Pennington County Jail.