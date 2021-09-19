Why it Was OK to Assassinate the Tsar and not President Garfield, or the Morality of Russian Terrorists

On July 2, 1881, Charles Guiteau, a disgruntled and mentally unbalanced job-seeker, shot President James Garfield at a train station in Washington, D.C., just four months into his presidency. Garfield could have survived his wounds if his doctors had access to modern practices, but he died on September 19, 1881. He was of course not the first nor the last American president to die at the hands of an assassin. In a cruel irony of fate, among those at the station who witnessed his shooting was Robert Todd Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln’s son.