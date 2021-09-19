CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer – The Canadian federal election: what has happened and what is at stake

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadians go to the polls on Monday in an election that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called two years early, seeking to turn public approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic into a fresh, four-year mandate. WHY NOW?. Since 2019, Trudeau has only commanded a minority in...

AFP

Trudeau's Liberals set to win minority government in Canada election

Canadians returned Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power in hotly contested elections against a rookie conservative leader, but he failed to gain an absolute majority, according to preliminary results early Tuesday. Trudeau called the snap polls last month, hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit and pass his agenda without opposition support. But after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, he appeared set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election, which resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power yet weakened after losing his majority in parliament. "You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic into the brighter days ahead," Trudeau said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala.
POLITICS
KTLA

Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins vote in Canada, but fails to get majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base. Trudeau bet Canadians didn’t want a Conservative government during a pandemic and voiced […]
POLITICS
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada's close election?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here's a guide to Monday's election: _____WHAT’S AT STAKE?Trudeau and his Liberal Party could lose power to the Conservative Party after six years in office. Trudeau has struggled to justify why he’s holding the election early amid the pandemic, and the opposition has...
POLITICS
Justin Trudeau
thehofstrachronicle.com

What the Canadian elections can tell us about the U.S.

With a surprise election less than two weeks away, voters across Canada are making their snap judgments for who the next pPrime mMinister should be. The choice that Canada makes in the weeks to follow could give insight into the political direction our own nation is taking. Voters and along...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
