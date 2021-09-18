CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Panthers drop non-conference game at Northern Michigan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. - The first quarter was a frenzy and the last three quarters was a battle of wills on Saturday as the Davenport football team lost 20-14 at Northern Michigan in a non-conference game. The Panthers made the trip to the Superior Dome but could not put together back-to-back wins after last week's 10-6 road win at Walsh. The Wildcats were coming off a loss to NCAA Division III power Wisconsin-Oshkosh but played stout defense over the last three quarters as Davenport could not score.

