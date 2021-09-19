Microsoft Shows No Signs of Relaxing Windows 11 TMP 2.0 Requirements!

With the release of Windows 11 only a couple of weeks away, while I daresay that there are plenty of people out there who are thoroughly looking forward to checking out the new operating system, there still remains one, well, two, pretty notable problems for some. Namely, that they still haven’t discovered how to enable the TMP 2.0 and secure boot settings from within their BIOS. And if you are one of those people, it’s not a criticism either as many find fiddling around in that part of their system more than a little intimidating.