CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Shows No Signs of Relaxing Windows 11 TMP 2.0 Requirements!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of Windows 11 only a couple of weeks away, while I daresay that there are plenty of people out there who are thoroughly looking forward to checking out the new operating system, there still remains one, well, two, pretty notable problems for some. Namely, that they still haven’t discovered how to enable the TMP 2.0 and secure boot settings from within their BIOS. And if you are one of those people, it’s not a criticism either as many find fiddling around in that part of their system more than a little intimidating.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 1

Related
makeuseof.com

Get a Great Discount on Windows and Microsoft Office This September

The summer holidays are over, and school children and college students are returning to the classroom. What better time, therefore, to get yourself or your family a Windows or Microsoft Office license?. Rather than buying your license from Microsoft directly, you should use a third—party seller. You will get a...
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft has a new blockbuster ad for Windows 11

Windows 11 is coming soon, and Microsoft revealed today a blockbuster 60 seconds ad for the new OS. The short clip features the same production quality we’ve previously seen in videos for Surface products, and Microsoft wants the ad to show how Windows 11 “brings you closer to what you love.”
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Microsoft details why Windows 11 will be faster than Windows 10

Bottom line: Windows 11 brings several impressive changes, but it also shares a lot in common with Windows 10. After applying a fresh coat of paint, Microsoft seems to be encouraging users to upgrade their hardware to take advantage of these optimizations, and there's no explanation as to why it can't backport most of them to Windows 10.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

New Windows 11 adverts unveiled by Microsoft

In preparation for the imminent launch of the new Windows 11 operating system which will take place on October 5th 2021, Microsoft has unveiled its new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the new features and design incorporated into the next generation of Windows operating system. To be able to...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmp#Virtual Machines
Silicon Republic

Microsoft warns that Windows flaw is being used in attacks

Attackers are using specially-constructed Microsoft Office documents to exploit the flaw in Windows 10 and Windows Server. Microsoft has warned of a zero-day flaw present Windows 10 and some versions of Windows Server that is being actively exploited via Internet Explorer and Microsoft Office. The issue, called CVE-2021-40444, affects Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

How to Stop Windows Security From Sending Files to Microsoft

Well, Windows 10 operating system includes an excellent and robust security tool known as Windows Security. Windows Security is an Antivirus program for PC that runs in the background and protects your computer from known and unknown threats. Although Windows Security is a great security solution, it sends samples of...
SOFTWARE
infusenews.com

Microsoft first time releases ISOs for Windows 11 vNext

Recently, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22454, the second Dev channel build since it split away from the Beta channel. Presently, you can download an authority ISO of the form. The organization is currently offering official Insider ISO pictures for Windows 11 build 22454, build 22000.132, and Windows 10 build 19044.1202.
SOFTWARE
windowslatest.com

Hands on with Microsoft’s new Photos app for Windows 11

Ahead of Windows 11 launch, Microsoft has started testing a new design for several inbox apps, such as Snipping Tool, Paint, and Photos app. Microsoft Photos app is getting a major facelift with WinUI and Fluent Design, and it is now available for some testers. Microsoft recently teased the new...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Windows 10
NewsBreak
Software
featureweekly.com

Microsoft discreetly uncovered is insider facts of Windows 11

You think you totally get where Microsoft is coming from with Windows 11? Kindly reconsider. There’s a lot more. You’re currently totally ready for October 5. You’ve investigated whether your PC will be viable. In case it isn’t (authoritatively), you’ll have attempted to track down some astute way around it, graciousness of a forebodingly lively moderator on YouTube.
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Microsoft is giving more PowerToys a Windows 11 revamp

With Windows 11 comes a new look, a new visual language. It is central to the operating system and the way it feels, and software developers are preparing to embrace this new aesthetic in their products. Not surprisingly, Microsoft has embarked on a mission to update the look of many...
SOFTWARE
wmleader.com

Mozilla has defeated Microsoft’s default browser protections in Windows

Mozilla has quietly made it easier to switch to Firefox on Windows recently. While Microsoft offers a method to switch default browsers on Windows 10, it’s more cumbersome than the simple one-click process to switch to Edge. This one-click process isn’t officially available for anyone other than Microsoft, and Mozilla appears to have grown tired of the situation.
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Microsoft Releases Patch for Actively Exploited Windows Zero-Day Vulnerability

A day after Apple and Google rolled out urgent security updates, Microsoft has pushed software fixes as part of its monthly Patch Tuesday release cycle to plug 66 security holes affecting Windows and other components such as Azure, Office, BitLocker, and Visual Studio, including an actively exploited zero-day in its MSHTML Platform that came to light last week.
SOFTWARE
softpedia.com

Windows 11 Requirements Check Tool 1.1.0

Although it is named Windows 11 Requirements Check Tool, this application can very well help a user better understand what hardware a certain machine contains. It won't give you the finest of details, but just enough to make you understand what flaws your setup might have. Coincidentally, this is exactly what you should keep an eye on if you want to have your PC ready for a Windows 11 upgrade.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft fixes remaining Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released a security update to fix the last remaining PrintNightmare zero-day vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to gain administrative privileges on Windows devices quickly. In June, a zero-day Windows print spooler vulnerability dubbed PrintNightmare (CVE-2021-34527) was accidentally disclosed. This vulnerability exploits the Windows Point and Print feature to perform...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22458 to the Dev channel with fixes

It’s Wednesday, and that means that it’s time for a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build in the Dev channel. This week’s build is 22458, and as usual, there isn’t much that’s new. In fact, most new features that show up in the Dev channel are going to show up after the new OS ships on October 5.
COMPUTERS
Ghacks Technology News

Microsoft Windows Security Updates September 2021 overview

Today is Patch Day over at Microsoft and the company has released security updates and non-security updates for Windows and other company products. Security updates have been released for all client and server versions of the Windows operating system that Microsoft supports. Other company products, such as Microsoft Office, have received updates as well.
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

Microsoft fixes problems in Windows 10 power shell

Software King of the World Microsoft has released a pair of new updates for Windows 10 -- KB5005565 and KB5005566 -- which fixes some problems affecting PowerShell. KB5005566, for Windows 10 version 1909, and KB5005565 for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. These cumulative updates include security fixes fix a few non-security bugs including one affecting PowerShell.
SOFTWARE
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Office on Windows and macOS now supports co-authoring encrypted documents

It's now possible to co-author encrypted Microsoft Office documents. The option is now generally available on Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on both Windows and macOS. The same functionality was already available for Office on the web. Microsoft Office on Windows and Mac now supports co-authoring documents encrypted with sensitivity labels....
SOFTWARE
Middletown Press

Windows 11 will not be compatible with Apple's new M1 chip, Microsoft confirms

In the framework of the Apple Event , Microsoft confirmed that Apple's M1 chip "is not a compatible scenario" for Windows 11 , as reported by The Register . Previously, users using Windows on Mac did this through systems or applications such as Parallels Desktop. However, now everything seems to indicate that with the new chip from the apple company this will not be possible either in a virtualized way, or with direct installations.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy