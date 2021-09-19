XMG Unveil APEX Laptops Offering Up To Ryzen 9 5900HX & RTX 3070 Specs

Intel introduced the Compute Element concept in 2019 as a replacement for its Compute Card. The idea is a modular hardware unit that combines the processor with connectivity and other components to make it easy to swap out of a PC for an upgraded version. It's been central to more recent versions of the company's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) bare-bones desktop designs, but it's only now that Intel has been able to produce an NUC laptop that could accept a mobile version of the Compute Element.

