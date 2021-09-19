FIFA 22 Will Introduce ‘Preview Packs’ to Battle Loot Box Controversy!
Being as fair and diplomatic as I possibly can be, the opinion of whether ‘loot boxes’ in past FIFA games is a form of gambling is devided. EA says that they are not, and (nearly) everyone else says they are. Given that you ultimately don’t know what you’re going to get, however, this has arguably formed one of the best arguments that it is a wager rather than ‘ethical surprise mechanics’ (as quoted off EA).www.eteknix.com
