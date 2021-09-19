FIFA 22 Will Introduce ‘Preview Packs’ to Battle Loot Box Controversy!

FIFA 22's pack animation in Ultimate Team is making the rounds and it's a polarizing feature. Fans get excited each year for a new pack animation in Ultimate Team. Some were critical of FIFA 22's animation considering it was very long and took a decent amount of time to develop and reveal who you were getting. EA Sports opted for a much quicker animation in FIFA 22 and some are now complaining it is way too quick and bland. Additionally, fans search for clues each year for telling if a player is a walkout or not. A walkout is a player 86 overall or higher.

FIFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO