FIFA

FIFA 22 Will Introduce ‘Preview Packs’ to Battle Loot Box Controversy!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing as fair and diplomatic as I possibly can be, the opinion of whether ‘loot boxes’ in past FIFA games is a form of gambling is devided. EA says that they are not, and (nearly) everyone else says they are. Given that you ultimately don’t know what you’re going to get, however, this has arguably formed one of the best arguments that it is a wager rather than ‘ethical surprise mechanics’ (as quoted off EA).

Daily Mirror

FUT Preview packs will feature in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team from launch

EA Sports has announced that Preview Packs will feature in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team from launch, following a 'successful introduction' in FIFA 21. Introduced in June 2021, Preview Packs allowed players to see all the specific Items contained within the pack before committing to a purchase, allowing players to make a decision on whether they wanted to buy the pack with FUT Coins or FIFA Points. However, players can only preview one pack every 24 hours.
FIFA
NME

‘FIFA Ultimate Team’ in ‘FIFA 22’ will still have loot boxes

EA will reportedly be sticking with loot boxes for its FIFA Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 22. According to Eurogamer, the popular but controversial mode will however include preview packs, which were trialled in FIFA 21 this summer. The new update had been implemented following increasing pressure from various groups...
FIFA
Gamespot

FIFA 22 Has Loot Boxes Again, But This Time You Can Preview What's In Them

FIFA 22 will once again feature loot boxes, but Electronic Arts is making a change to how they work so people have better insight into the odds of unlocking a particular card. The game's Ultimate Team mode will use "preview packs," which the developer tested in FIFA 21. As reported by Eurogamer, the preview packs allows players to get a glimpse at what's in a particular pack before spending real money or in-game currency.
FIFA
rockpapershotgun.com

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will let you see inside loot boxes from launch

EA have detailed how FIFA Ultimate Team is changing for FIFA 22 when it launches on September 26th. Chief among the new features is the adoption of Preview Packs, which let you see the contents of one of Ultimate Team's lucrative loot boxes before you decide whether to buy it.
FIFA
gamepressure.com

FIFA 22 FUT - Lootbox Preview by Default in New Installment?

The Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 22 will see the return of content preview for packs. In addition, we learned the launch date for FUT's dedicated Web App. One of the most important elements of FIFA 22 will undoubtedly be the Ultimate Team mode (FUT for short). Some time ago we informed that EA Sports temporarily introduced an option to preview the contents of packs available in the game store. It turns out that we'll find this feature also in FIFA 22. Moreover, the devs confirmed that the Web App will launch in a few days.
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Pack Animation: How to Tell if It's a Walkout

FIFA 22's pack animation in Ultimate Team is making the rounds and it's a polarizing feature. Fans get excited each year for a new pack animation in Ultimate Team. Some were critical of FIFA 22's animation considering it was very long and took a decent amount of time to develop and reveal who you were getting. EA Sports opted for a much quicker animation in FIFA 22 and some are now complaining it is way too quick and bland. Additionally, fans search for clues each year for telling if a player is a walkout or not. A walkout is a player 86 overall or higher.
FIFA
techraptor.net

EA Will Let Players Preview Some Loot Boxes In FIFA 22

EA is to allow players to preview the contents of certain loot boxes in FIFA 22. Preview Packs will let you see what's inside before you pick them up, and they'll be available at launch in the new game's FIFA Ultimate Team mode. What are FIFA 22 Preview Packs?. In...
FIFA
UTD Mercury

Loot boxes should be regulated

“Pokémon is a game for adults and kids have no business playing it.” Does that statement seem bizarre to you? Not according to PEGI, the European video game rating system that will now rate all games teaching gambling as mature. But while certain children’s games like Pokémon may come with the occasional casino level and be branded for a mature audience, games with loot boxes get to keep a rating suited for all ages.
GAMBLING
NME

‘FIFA 22’ preview: All the right moves on the pitch to be the best yet

Irst impressions are often misleading, and FIFA 22 should be very grateful for that. A cringeworthy introductory sequence lets you create your “avatar” for this year’s game, and includes the worst performances by Thierry Henry and David Beckham you’ll ever see. Neither are actors, that much is apparent, so thank goodness FIFA 22 feels incredible on the pitch so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 Season 1 rewards: Free FUT packs, Storyline cards, objectives

FIFA 22 is going to be taking the pre-existing FUT Seasons game mode and adding a ton of new content for players to dive into, and we already know some of the rewards players will be able to obtain for Season 1!. Another year of footy action is right around...
FIFA
Twinfinite

FIFA 22: How to Check Ultimate Team Pack Probability

Opening packs is the beating heart of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. They’re the main way you’ll get players to improve your team or high-rated players that can be sold for lots of Coins. In this guide, we’ll talk you through how to check pack probability in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team so you know what the chances are of you bagging that Messi you’re so desperate for.
FIFA
hypebeast.com

Adidas Football Drops ‘FIFA 22’-Inspired Boot Pack

Adidas Football has today unveiled its all-new “NUMBERS UP” capsule, a three-style boot pack comprising fresh takes on the Speedflow, Copa and Predator silhouettes. Inspired by gaming culture, each boot is dressed in a variety of bold and dynamic colorways and graphics as adidas Football seeks to bring EA Sports’ forthcoming FIFA 22 to life on the pitch.
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa 22: Release date, how to pre-order it and the new features to expect

With England making it into the final of Euro 2020, just missing out on securing victory over Italy, it’s been a big summer for football fans. Now, the gamers among us can rejoice as Fifa 22 – the latest instalment of EA Sport’s popular franchise – finally has a launch date and you can pre-order it right now.EA dropped the good news and the official reveal trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “HyperMotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa...
FIFA
