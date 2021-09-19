CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA Best Bets for Sunday, September 19: Lynx vs. Mystics

By Johnathan Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the final day of the WNBA regular season, and the final playoff berth is still up for grabs. Teams in contention for the last spot include the Washington Mystics (12-19), Los Angeles Sparks (12-19) and New York Liberty (12-20). Washington will play today as a part of the...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

WNBA playoff race heats up for Lynx

The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.
BASKETBALL
WNBA.com

Preview: Lynx vs. Fever

The Minnesota Lynx (18-10) return home on Friday night to face the Indiana Fever (6-21) at Target Center. Minnesota’s five-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday night after falling to the Las Vegas Aces 102-81. Lynx guard Aerial Powers came off the bench and tallied a team-high 20 points.
NBA
chatsports.com

Mystics vs. Dream GameThread

The Washington Mystics (10-18) will take on the Atlanta Dream (7-20) at 7 p.m. ET tonight. The game will be available on NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV Canada. It is the third time both teams match up this regular season after splitting a pair of games in June. Myisha Hines-Allen has missed the last few games due to an illness and Elena Delle Donne has not played since Aug. 26.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Mystics vs. Lynx preview: Washington must beat Minnesota to clinch playoff spot

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC. Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out for season) This is it. The Washington Mystics have one more chance to secure a playoff spot after losing to the New York Liberty 91-80 Friday night. They will face the Minnesota Lynx at home for their final regular season game. The Mystics beat the Lynx in June by 4 then fell to them in September by 18 points. In their most recent loss to Minnesota, Tina Charles had just returned from missing 4 games due to a left gluteal strain. She only put up 12 points in that game and similarly only had 10 points in Friday’s game against the Liberty. The Mystics are going to need her to put up much more offensively if they want that playoff spot. Charles will have to work through Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier in the paint.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Lynx look to secure No. 3 seed in finale vs. Mystics

The surging Minnesota Lynx aim to lock up the third seed in the WNBA playoffs in Sunday's regular season finale against the host Washington Mystics. Minnesota (21-10) moved ahead of the reigning league champion Seattle Storm after posting its eighth win in the last nine games, a 92-73 rout of the Indiana Fever on Friday. Sylvia Fowles led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lynx.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

WNBA Futures: Best Bets for Title Odds

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the WNBA wrapping up its regular season on Sunday and with...
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Mystics miss WNBA playoffs with season-ending loss to Lynx

WASHINGTON - A long and trying season has wrapped for the Washington Mystics. An 83-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at home on Sunday ended their 2021 campaign with a 12-20 record and just short of making the WNBA playoffs. It marks the first time since 2016 that Washington will...
BASKETBALL
Pioneer Press

Lynx’s 83-77 win clinches No. 3 seed, keeps Mystics out of WNBA playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx entered Sunday afternoon’s WNBA regular-season finale knowing a first-round playoff bye was secure. It still turned out to be a successful learning experience. In a back-and-forth game that had the feel of a win-or-you’re-done contest, the Lynx held on to beat host Washington 83-77. “That was a...
BASKETBALL
Canis Hoopus

Lynx 83, Mystics 77: Feeling at Home in the District of Champions

After starting the season 0-4, the Minnesota Lynx are not only back in the playoffs for an 11th straight season, but they will also enter the postseason dance as the No. 3 seed after defeating the Washington Mystics 83-77 behind a season-high 27 points from Aerial Powers in her return to D.C.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Aerial Powers scores 27 as Lynx end Mystics' playoff hopes

Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Napheesa Collier recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx rode a third-quarter run to an 83-77 defeat of the host Washington Mystics on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Minnesota (22-10) went on 18-2 run in the...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Wolf Wagers: WNBA Awards Picks and Betting Analysis

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With the WNBA playoffs beginning tomorrow, now is the time to survey...
BASKETBALL
Daily News

NBA 2K22 scores with nothing but net: review

Luka Doncic is perhaps the finest all-around player in the NBA, capable of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking with the best of them. So it’s fitting that he lands the cover of the NBA 2K franchise in the year that the game delivers one of its finest all-around efforts. NBA 2K22 signals a re-ascension for the finest sports gaming franchise of the last two decades. Last year, the game had ...
NBA

