Welcome to The Full Go! Jason opens with the Bears’ loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football and wonders why this Bears coaching staff still thinks Andy Dalton should be playing over Justin Fields (04:00). Then, he reacts to a bunch of calls on the listener voicemail line (45:20) before chatting with former Bears Olin Kreutz and Alex Brown about the quarterback situation and their outlook for this team the rest of the season (59:50). Finally, Jason closes it out looking at some of the other teams in action in the NFC North (1:18:00).

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO