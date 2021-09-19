CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/19: Collins, Gottlieb, Sanders

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, the Biden administration's booster shot plans hit a roadblock and Congress gets set for a fall budget showdown.

MOTORSPORTS
CBS News

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," September 19, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation." DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: I think that the public health establishment as a whole has taken a hit in the setting of this pandemic, and this isn't just a sort of Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal thing. I think that there's a lot of people around the country who feel that the advice they got from public health officials wasn't precise, changed wasn't- wasn't formulated in a way where it was sort of immutable, wasn't carefully explained, wasn't propagated in a way that it could be assimilated into people's lives. You know how do I wear a mask? What masks should I wear? When should I wear a mask? When not? And things changed. And so people were confused by it and lost confidence in it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden tries to unite Democrats on agenda

In a series of meetings Wednesday, President Biden sought to bring Democrats together to pass his ambitious "build back better" agenda contained in two bills, one a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that would rebuild and repair traditional infrastructure in the U.S., and a broad $3.5 trillion measure that will have to pass with only the support of Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Congressman Andy Levin criticizes Biden administration's response to migrant camp

The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti resigned following the expulsions of Haitian migrants to their home country. Thousands of migrants have been camping under a bridge on the southern border in Texas for several days, and the White House now says horses will no longer be used at the Del Rio border after video footage showed agents aggressively dispersing Haitians. Congressman Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss that and efforts to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and keep the federal government from shutting down.
U.S. POLITICS
Chicago Defender

Opinion: Why Lindsey Graham Is Trying to Rescue Rahm Emanuel

With civil rights groups and progressive members of Congress staunchly opposed to disgraced former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel becoming a prestigious ambassador, Emanuel is appealing for support from a set of politicians he has repeatedly relied on in his career: Republicans. Worried that certain Democratic senators will refuse to back...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Battle over the U.S. debt ceiling grows in Washington

Democratic lawmakers say they have come to terms on a framework to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan. The announcement comes as the debate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling heats up in Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill on the negotiations.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

America's billionaires pay an average income tax rate of just 8.2%, Biden administration says

The wealthiest 400 families in the United States are paying an average income tax rate of just 8.2%, according to a new analysis from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing to raise taxes on the richest Americans as they look for ways to pay for their ambitious agenda, making its way through Congress as a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

White House tries to unify Democrats amid looming threat of government shutdown, debt ceiling cliff

President Biden is holding meetings with moderate and progressive Democrats to try to reach an agreement on his massive social spending proposals. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, The Washington Post's congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, and Politico politics reporter Marianne LeVine join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero with the details, and the latest on the resignation of the U.S. envoy to Haiti.
POTUS
CBS News

White House calls FDA authorization of Pfizer's booster shots a "major step forward"

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Pfizer for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, people with underlying health conditions and adults frequently exposed to the virus. The White House called the announcement a "major step forward" as President Biden hosted members from the progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic Party to discuss a major piece of his domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.
POTUS
CBS News

Experts warn of economic catastrophe if U.S. debt ceiling isn't raised

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell continues to hold out against raising the federal debt ceiling, and experts warn the failure to do so could result in economic catastrophe. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein joined Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss the Senate stand-off.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
