Big plays not enough for Louisiana College at #22 Arizona Christian

crescentcitysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ari. – The Louisiana College football team hit a couple of big plays in the search for the upset of nationally-ranked and defending Sooner Athletic Conference champion Arizona Christian, but it wasn’t enough for the Wildcats who fell to the #22 Firestorm 35-22 Saturday afternoon at the ACU Football Field.

