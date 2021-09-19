Big plays not enough for Louisiana College at #22 Arizona Christian

Ohio Bobcats (0-2) Losing the winningest head coach in MAC history was bound to create a transitional period, but the growing pains have troubled the Ohio offense through the first two games. Longtime coach Frank Solich stepped down due to health concerns after 16 seasons in Athens, ceding the reins to offensive coordinator Tim Albin. The results through the first two games have been, uninspiring to say the least. After failing to score a touchdown in a 29-9 loss to Syracuse, a bounceback performance was anticipated with the Bobcats playing host to FCS Duquesne. Despite being over four-touchdown favorites and their opponent not scoring a touchdown in the first half, Ohio fell 28-26, giving the Dukes their first win over an FBS foe in program history. The offense has been miserable and comes into this week with three touchdowns on the year, the second-lowest in the MAC. Oh, and to top it all off, they have given up safeties in both contests.

