Public Safety

Remsen Woman Charged with D.W.I.

flackbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

TOWN OF REMSEN-A 37 year old Remsen woman was arrested for D.W.I. following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Remsen. New York State Police from the Remsen barracks charged Amanda A. Treen with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol content of .08% or Greater-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: both class U misdemeanors. Treen was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Remsen Court at a later date.

