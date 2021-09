This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple will likely announce the iPhone 13 on Sept. 14, and along with it, we're likely to learn the release date for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The forthcoming updates have been in beta since early June, adding several new features and capabilities to Apple's iPhone and iPad lineup. There are increased privacy controls, the ability to use FaceTime with Android phones, and plenty of new notification features. Once the updates are released, which could happen as soon as Sept. 15, the shiny new software will rightfully garner all of the attention. (If you don't like to wait, you can install the public beta right now.)

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO