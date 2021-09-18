Knee injury and calorie requirements

I have a rare endocrine disease that triggered panhypopituitary. that means I have no active pituitary function. I am on steroids for life. Without them I die. I have to carry an injection of steroids everywhere with me. This is no longer the big problem. By the time they figured this out my weight had gone from a very muscular athlete weight of 175 to 365. I have been under treatment for 13 years. It has taken that long to drop to 288. To make matters worse, I am now a complicated diabetic. I am homebound and chairbound as without making growth hormone for over 38 years, my muscles are weak and my bones are brittle so I am looking for chair exercises. I believe they would halp. Anyway, I live in rural SE arizona. the weather is beautiful most of the time so one of my goals is to get outside.

