Knee injury and calorie requirements

 5 days ago

Hey everyone, I twisted my knee and fell a couple of weeks ago. It hurt so bad and it was swollen too. I was wondering if the body requires extra calories during the healing process because my hair has been falling out for the past few weeks and it’s really distressing. I’m worried that I was unintentionally undereating and that’s why it’s fallen out OR I haven’t had enough protein because I’ve just been eating intuitively and not tracking my food as it was too much work for me. I’ve been pretty sedentary aside from some light movement in the house and some gentle physio exercises.

