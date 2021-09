Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj insists they can be happy with the point from Europa League opponents PSV Eindhoven. Januzaj struck in the 2-2 draw on Thursday night. He later said: "We wanted to take home all three points, but that didn't work. It was an equal game, it was very difficult. They are a strong team, but so are we, and they also have to play us at our home.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO