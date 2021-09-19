CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Three touchdowns in final five minutes vault Villanova past Richmond

By Eric Watkins
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova (3-0 overall, 1-0 CAA) played solid on both sides of the ball in the first half Saturday's conference opener to grab a 13-0 lead over Richmond (2-1, 0-1) and appear to take control of the game. However, the Spiders fought back with a huge third quarter and took what looked to be a commanding, 27-13 lead on a 23-yard field goal with 9:02 remaining in the contest. Not to be denied, the Wildcats scratched back with three scoring drives of their own (the longest of which was a 10-play, 76-yard drive lasting 3:55) to shock the Spiders and secure a 34-27 victory.

247sports.com

#Villanova Basketball#Athletics#American Football#Spiders#Spiders Fb#Villanova Football#Penn State#Insider Info#Villanova Sports#Nova Nation
