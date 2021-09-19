CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football jumps into top-25 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The latest AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY is live and, for the first time this season, Michigan State football is firmly in the top-25, placing at No. 21 following their upset win over No. 24 Miami.

The Spartans jumped up 8 spots in the poll after beating the Canes 38-17 in a game that has opened a lot of eyes around the country. Many around the nation had MSU ranked as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, but Mel Tucker did a fantastic job of both adding in new talent via the transfer portal and getting the most out of the players he had on the roster already to turn the program around quickly.

Best pictures from Michigan State football's huge win over No. 24 Miami

The Spartans will have a chance to further entrench themselves in the top-25 next weekend against Nebraska.

