Newsweek College Football Top 20 Rankings, Games to Watch For Week 4
Alabama had a 2-point win, Clemson struggled at home, Penn State beat Auburn and the Big Ten has three teams in the top 10. Here are the latest rankings.www.newsweek.com
Alabama had a 2-point win, Clemson struggled at home, Penn State beat Auburn and the Big Ten has three teams in the top 10. Here are the latest rankings.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0