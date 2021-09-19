CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek College Football Top 20 Rankings, Games to Watch For Week 4

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Alabama had a 2-point win, Clemson struggled at home, Penn State beat Auburn and the Big Ten has three teams in the top 10. Here are the latest rankings.

