CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brian Stelter

'Lie, rinse and repeat': Stelter reveals Fox News' tactics

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Brian Stelter says that Fox News and other right-wing media outlets lie by omission to their audiences and it’s a pattern that occurs over and over.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Donald Trump turned on Lindsey Graham. Of course.

(CNN) — The one ironclad rule of friendship with Donald Trump is this: Eventually, he will turn on you. That time came on Thursday for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has sacrificed much over the past four years to ingratiate himself with Trump, in the wake of the release of "Peril," a book on Trump's final year in office.
POTUS
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
Daily Beast

Mike Lindell Repeatedly Tried to Get Ads Back on Fox. They Keep Rejecting Him.

In late July, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who’s made a new name for himself as one of Donald Trump’s most diehard political supporters and 2020 election deadenders, irately announced he was yanking his company’s pillow ads from the Fox News airwaves. The immediate source of tension between the MAGA...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Fox News host accidentally reveals that co-host is pregnant on live television

Things got a little awkward Wednesday on Fox News’s The Five, when Dana Perino coaxed co-host Jessica Tarlov into announcing her pregnancy that, up until then, had not been made public. At the time, they were talking about new things they had all done during the pandemic. Jesse Watters spoke about having a baby and writing a book. Then Perino turned to Tarlov.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN interviews grieving daughter who says Tucker Carlson ‘played a role’ in dad’s vaccine hesitancy before Covid death

The daughter of a man who died with Covid-19 was interviewed by CNN after she said her dad was waiting for FDA approval before getting the vaccine due to "misinformation" from Tucker Carlson.Katie Lane told CNN’s New Day that her father, Patrick Lane, was not an “anti-vaxxer” but he consumed media across the political spectrum and “misinformation” from one side, in particular, made him hesitant.“So he was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late,” Ms Lane said.Ms Lane said there were “multiple reasons” why her father...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nickiswift.com

How Dana Perino Awkwardly Revealed Another Fox News Host Is Pregnant Live On Air

The early days of pregnancy are always an awkward time. As you process the news yourself, you also have to make some big decisions about when you reveal your pregnancy to the world, your friends, and your family. Well, sometimes, people decide when to do it for you, whether you like it or not, which is what happened to one Fox News anchor live on air.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stelter
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Fox News Dominates August Ratings, While Chris Cuomo Draws Most Viewers For CNN

Fox News continued to rule the roost as the top rated cable TV news network for the month of August. The network maintained a solid dominance, with its top-rated prime time hosts leading the way, though it also notched strong numbers with Greg Gutfeld’s recently launched show, which placed him in stiff competition with the comics of late night programing.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Legal analyst breaks down the reality of Trump's lawsuit

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig takes a look at former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump, as well as several New York Times journalists, for the disclosure of his tax information that was published in several New York Times articles.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News speaks with leader of Haqqani Terror Network

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Independent

Andrew Neil tears into GB News and vows he will never appear on channel again over ‘smears and lies’

Andrew Neil has torn into GB News, accusing the network of leaking “smears” to a newspaper.The veteran journalist resigned as the chairman and lead presenter of GB News last week, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.Yesterday evening (22 September), Neil lashed out at the broadcaster over his exit and insisted he would never appear on the network again.He tweeted: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

658K+
Followers
100K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy