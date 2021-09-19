CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody's Talking About Jamie

By Monica Castillo
Cover picture for the articleThe stage-to-screen adaptation of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” still keeps many of its theatrical stylings intact but it doesn’t make its core story any less affecting. It’s a familiar coming-of-age tale along the lines of “Billy Elliot” or even the Harry Potter series. A young boy, in this story his name is Jamie (Max Harwood), fancies a life beyond the doldrums of his working-class English city. His mother Margaret (Sarah Lancashire) tries her best to support him even as his classmates mock him for being gay, a stern-faced teacher disapproves of his behavior, and his father (Ralph Ineson) rejects him outright. Instead of hiding himself and his outgoing personality, Jamie decides to pursue his dreams of becoming a drag queen with a little help from his friends—Jamie’s best friend and aspiring doctor, Pritti (Lauren Patel), and a newfound drag mentor named Hugo (Richard E. Grant), the once former Loco Chanel.

