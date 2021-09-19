CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OR

First Weekend in Toledo – Coming Alive with a Vibrant Arts Community

newslincolncounty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first weekend of every month, the small coastal town of Toledo celebrates their vibrant arts community in a city-wide event at local galleries and studio. First Weekend is an opportunity for the public to connect and talk to their local artisans. First Weekend invites art lovers and gallery goers to enjoy a weekend filled with art at all participating locations. Toledo will be celebrating First Weekend on October 2nd & 3rd. Participating galleries still continue to follow the guidance provided by the Oregon Health authority to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

www.newslincolncounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OR
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Toledo, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Connecticut State
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Marine Art#Coming Alive#Vibrant Arts Community#The Watercolor Society#Ne Alder Street#Noon 4pm#Signature#Nest Gallery Studio#Crow S Nest

Comments / 0

Community Policy