First Weekend in Toledo – Coming Alive with a Vibrant Arts Community

On the first weekend of every month, the small coastal town of Toledo celebrates their vibrant arts community in a city-wide event at local galleries and studio. First Weekend is an opportunity for the public to connect and talk to their local artisans. First Weekend invites art lovers and gallery goers to enjoy a weekend filled with art at all participating locations. Toledo will be celebrating First Weekend on October 2nd & 3rd. Participating galleries still continue to follow the guidance provided by the Oregon Health authority to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.