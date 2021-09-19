CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Patriots bailed out by blown fumble call against Jets

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots caught a big break early in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday, as they appeared to get away with a fumble on their opening drive. Kendrick Bourne caught a short pass from Mac Jones on third down and was stripped by a defender as he was going to the ground. The Jets clearly recovered the fumble, but the officials ruled that the play was whistled dead when Bourne’s forward progress was stopped. You can see the sequence below:

