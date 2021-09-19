CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea: Silva, Kante & Rudiger Maintain Unbeaten Start

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea travelled to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon to seal a 3-0 win in the historic London derby, that put them at the top of the Premier League table.

The win saw Chelsea reach a record sixth consecutive league away win in a London derby.

The first half saw a heavy offensive display from Tottenham where Chelsea struggled to put much together in the final third.

But after a tactical change up in the second half from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, the west London side enjoyed a far more profitable second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQpGd_0c12iccO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After Thiago Silva held the lines for Chelsea in the first half, he made his way up early in the second, to rifle home Marcos Alonso's corner with his head in the 49th minute.

Less than 10 minutes later, N'Golo Kante made it 2-0 with a deflected shot from outside the box.

The 92nd minute saw a stoppage time winner for Antonio Rudiger that put Chelsea at the top of the league table.

With both teams sporting their tradition white vs blue, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz started for the Blues in supporting number 10 roles behind talisman Romelu Lukaku.

After a lot of early pressure from Tottenham, Harry Kane almost got a chance to put Tottenham 1-0 up in the second minute before Andreas Christensen blocked the ball into the box.

Spurs' number 10 was given his side's first opportunity of the game with a free kick inside five minutes, which Kane put straight into the wall.

Chelsea found themselves with a three-on-two break with Mount running at the Tottenham defenders as both Havertz and Lukaku supported him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1DGF_0c12iccO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After a nervous one-two with Lukaku, Emerson intervened and the chance was left unused.

Tottenham earned themselves a corner in the 18th minute after Son Heung-Min took a quick free kick that saw Kane break ahead of the Chelsea defence but the ball was put into touch by Thiago Silva.

In the 20th minute, after a quick burst from Sergio Reguilon down the left that resulted in nothing, Harry Kane put a ball straight into the box that Kepa Arrizabalaga fumbled and nearly let a clean sheet slip.

Five minutes later, after Tottenham's early pressure had settled down, Christensen picked up the ball off Lukaku just outside the Spurs penalty area and took a shot that narrowly missed.

The 33rd minute saw Son played through by Dele Alli but after a heavy first touch, Kepa was able to rush out and close the striker down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d7sP_0c12iccO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After a rather uneventful first half for Chelsea's attack, Mount was taken off after 45 minutes and replaced by N'Golo Kanté.

Thiago Silva managed to break the deadlock for Chelsea in the 49th minute.

The Brazilian reached above Dele Alli and Eric Dier to get his head onto Marcos Alonso's corner to make the score 1-0 to the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agQHe_0c12iccO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alonso nearly made it 2-0 three minutes later after Eric Dier's frame got in the way to block the Spaniard's volley off the line.

But it wasn't long before Chelsea got their second.

A shot from Kante in the 57th minute from around 25 yards out deflected off Dier's leg to send Hugo Lloris the wrong way, cushioning Chelsea's lead.

Five minutes later, Harry Kane tried his luck from the same distance but the shot was rifled into the floor as Kepa stopped it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0176Iv_0c12iccO00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the 75th minute, Thiago Silva rifled another Alonso corner at Lloris at the near post which the French keeper parried away to safety.

Lukaku played Timo Werner through three minutes later, but the German's touch let him down and Cristian Romero was able to snatch the ball off him.

A scrappy back-and-forth inside the Tottenham box in the 81st minute provided Werner, Alonso and Azpilicueta with chances, but there were too many bodies in the box for anything to materialise.

The 92nd minute of the game saw Werner pull back a ball for Antonio Rudiger, who struck home the assist into the bottom corner of the net to put Chelsea 3-0 up.

Chelsea took all three points back to west London and secured six away wins on the road in London derbies for the first time in their league history.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
N'golo Kanté
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, start time

Though there may not be much separating Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League table recent results have served as a reminder of the gulf between two of London's footballing powers. While Spurs were toiling to defeat to Crystal Palace and a draining draw in the Conference League the Blues were picking up wins without hitting peak form against Aston Villa and Zenit Saint Petersburg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Chelsea beats Tottenham 3-0 to stay among EPL front-runners

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0 as it continues to exactly match each of Liverpool’s results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season. Chelsea took the lead four minutes into the second half Sunday after Thiago Silva darted into space to meet a corner from Marcos Alonso with a header. The goal was more fortuitous in the 57th minute after N’Golo Kante saw a shot heavily deflect off Eric Dier and go into the net off the post. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was kept busy to prevent Chelsea adding to its score until Antonio Rudiger fired in from distance in stoppage time. Chelsea and Liverpool both have 13 points and each team has scored 12 goals and conceded once.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Blues crush London rivals with statement title race victory as Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kane and Antonio Rudiger all fire past lifeless Spurs to move European champions top

There was to be no exhibition in the art of finishing on the day these bitter London rivals united in memory of Jimmy Greaves. No more goals for Romelu Lukaku who has returned to Chelsea in prolific form, although he went close with a header four minutes from time, saved by Hugo Lloris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romelu#Spurs#Brazilian#Spaniard#French#German
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea: Match thread, how to watch and live blog

Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways in Premier League play as European Champions Chelsea come calling for a London derby. This fixture has been full of vitriol, excitement and sheer chaos the last several years. For neutrals, it’s always entertaining while the rest of us chomp on our nails for 90 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Spurs made a most intense start to the game, especially with their pressing, and gave Chelsea fits for the first 15-20 minutes. But Spurs didn’t really pose too much actual danger, with Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen making crucial interventions early, and Kepa making one good save on a Son chance that might’ve been offside anyway.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea: Blues thrash Spurs in second half to take all three points

A rousing first half display ultimately meant little as Chelsea dominated the remainder of the match and took all three points by the final score of 3-0. There was cause for optimism as Nuno Espirito Santo brought forth a lineup featuring a midfield of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg. It was one of the strongest lineups of the season and with Chelsea missing N’Golo Kante, perhaps Spurs could pull off a surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea legend Terry hails Thiago Silva after Tottenham performance

Chelsea legend John Terry was full of praise for their veteran centre-back Thiago Silva after a 3-0 win over Tottenham. Silva put on a masterclass in defence, while adding a goal at the other end, ensuring a comfortable London derby win on Sunday. The 36-year-old was targeted by Spurs, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Roy Keane 'angry' at Spurs display

Roy Keane has lambasted Tottenham's display in their 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea, admitting that Spurs' collapse had left him "angry". Despite a robust first-half display, Tottenham folded after the interval following the Blues' introduction of N'Golo Kante. "I couldn't believe how bad Spurs were. You can have an off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea: Clinical second half performance from Chelsea sees them cruise to derby victory

A clinical second half display from Chelsea saw them put their London rivals to the sword in what was the world's first carbon zero football match. In what was a very tactically-led game, Chelsea managed to get the better of their North London counterparts thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger,, despite Tottenham dominating large periods of the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur facing potential injury crisis for Chelsea derby

Headline prognostications of injury crises rarely turn into actual injury crises, but Tottenham Hotspur could be facing one for Sunday’s super showdown against Chelsea. Let’s call it a concern, at the very least. An already sizable injury list saw two more names added to it last night, as neither Steven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Player ratings to the theme of Lucky Charms marshmallows

Tottenham Hotspur played what we will probably look back on as one of their toughest matches all season this past Sunday, hosting Chelsea one day after the death of Spurs (and Chelsea) legend Jimmy Greaves. Despite a solid effort in the first half, Tottenham could not maintain their level of performance, gave up three goals in the second half, and fell 3-0 to the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
329
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy