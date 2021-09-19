5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger helped give Chelsea all three points away to Tottenham.

The first half saw Tottenham put a lot of pressure on the Blues. With that being said, they rarely threatened Kepa's net.

In the second half, the arrival of N'Golo Kante changed the game. Early goals from Silva and Kante allowed Chelsea to see out the rest of the game with ease. In added time, Antonio Rudiger netted to give Chelsea all three points.

Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season continues with an impressive win away to Tottenham. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's win:

1) The decision to bring on N'Golo Kante paid dividends

In the clash with Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel opted to start both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield. Throughout the season so far, N'Golo has had some injury problems. During the first half, Tottenham had a lot of joy going forward. There were times where both Jorginho and Kovacic were out of position and caught out. Therefore, in the second half, Tuvhel opted to bring on an extra midfielder in N'Golo Kante. From the get-go, Kante was heavily involved in the game and was a real influence. The way he pushed forward and piled the pressure on the opposition was second to none. To cap it off, Kante netted the Blues' second goal.

2) Thiago Silva was instrumental throughout the whole game

Throughout the first forty-five, Tottenham piled the pressure on the Blues' backline that consisted of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva. Despite rarely testing Kepa in the Chelsea net, Tottenham's frontline caused Chelsea's defence some problems. With that being said, Thiago Silva was simply sensational at the heart of the defence. At the age of 36, Silva showed what an experienced professional he still is with a composed performance against Tottenham's frontline. Not only was the Brazilian efficient at the back, but he also helped give the Blues the lead early on in the second half in what was a brilliant performance.

After a quiet first half, the Blues came out guns blazing in the second. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

3) A tale of two halves for the Blues

In the first twenty minutes of the game, Thomas Tuchel's men were under the cosh. The likes of Kane, Son and Lo Celso pressed forward and caused problems. At halftime, Tuchel decided to bring on a fresh face in N'Golo Kante to add an extra man in midfield. From then on in, Chelsea were in cruise control. Tuchel's men tested the Tottenham side immensely. The two early goals in the second half allowed Chelsea to control the rest of the game and earn themselves an important three points to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

4) Chelsea's squad depth is frightening

What's impressed Chelsea fans this season is how stacked the squad is. Thomas Tuchel can afford to rotate the team and still end up winning. In the clash with Tottenham, the likes of Timo Werner, N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech were all on the bench. On any other day, these players could've started. If the Blues want to compete on all fronts, it is important that they have a fully fit squad to choose from every week.

Thiago Silva impressed yet again for the B (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

5) The Blues' ability to shut up shop shines once again

To go away to a big team and come away without losing is difficult. However, since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have been impressive on the road to the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool. Tuchel's tactics and ethos has benefited Chelsea greatly. In the showdown with Nuno's Tottenham, as soon as the Blues went 2-0 up, they were able to control and see out the rest of the game. With the start Chelsea has had, to come away unbeaten from every game is impressive. Thomas Tuchel deserves a lot of respect since his arrival.

