Pakistan Beef Production By Year

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistan produced 2.5 billion pounds of beef in 2019, up 90.4 million pounds from the prior year. It was the most beef ever produced in Pakistan. Pakistan has produced more than 2 billion pounds of beef every year since 2016. Pakistan first produced more than 1 billion pounds of beef...

mining.com

70 years of global uranium production by country

The above infographic visualizes over 70 years of uranium production by country using data from the Nuclear Energy Agency. The first commercial nuclear power plant came online in 1956. Before that, uranium production was mainly dedicated to satisfying military requirements. In the 1940s, most of the world’s uranium came from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NWI.com

U.S. steel production up 19.5% year-over-year

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.5 million tons in August, a 26.8% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association. The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association. The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 156.8 million tons of steel in...
INDUSTRY
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Cotton

China was the largest producers of cotton in the world in 2020 followed by India, the United States, Brazil and Pakistan. Four (4) countries produced over 10 million metric tons of cotton in 2020: China, India, U.S. and Brazil. Thirteen (13) countries produced over 1 million metric tons of cotton...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Pakistan's 50 year 'forever war' policy results proxies

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 (ANI): Pakistan's policy for over half a century in pursuit of strategic depth while planning for the recent invasion of Afghanistan has culminated in several years of diversionary diplomacy resulting in Pakistan's generals managing to re-install their proxies at Kabul, says a recent analysis. Creating a...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Toshiba to shift 30-year old production unit

Beijing [China] September 12 (ANI): Amid Japan's ongoing tussle with Beijing, tech giant Toshiba will shift its 30-year old production unit from the Dalian city of China to Vietnam or Japan. The plant is Toshiba's first-ever production unit in China that employs roughly 650 people, makes industrial motors and broadcast...
BUSINESS
beef2live.com

World Beef Consumption By Country

World beef consumption down 398K metric tons from last year. The world consumed 59.1 million metric tons of beef in 2020, down 398K metric tons from the prior year. Argentina consumed 2.4 million metric tons of beef in 2020, up 46K metric tons from the prior year. Brazil consumed 7.6...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Home Office cancels third deportation flight to Pakistan in a year

A third Home Office deportation charter flight to Pakistan in 12 months has been cancelled, the Guardian has learned. The flight was due to take off on Wednesday with up to 25 people on board. Two previous Pakistan charter flights were cancelled in October 2020, according to information obtained by the Guardian in a freedom of information response from the Home Office. Sources at the department confirmed the latest cancellation.
HOMELESS
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers Weather the Storm

Click here to read the full article. Packaging suppliers are gearing up to attend the Luxe Pack Monaco trade show, to be held from Sept. 27 to 29, the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But while vaccines have enabled in-person gatherings to commence once again, the impact of the ongoing health crisis coupled with raw materials’ unprecedented price inflation has created one of the most tumultuous times in the industry’s history.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection From grappling with the extreme weather patterns to dealing with disruptions in global transport...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
beef2live.com

Export sales: Soybeans post solid results

The latest batch of grain export data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through Sept. 16, showed some lackluster results for corn and wheat, but soybean volume was more encouraging after moving to the upper end of trade estimates. Wheat volume fell 42% lower week-over-week but stayed just above the prior four-week average. Corn slumped to the lower end of trade estimates, meantime. Corn export sales moved higher week-over-week but only gathered another 14.7 million bushels last week. Analysts were generally expecting a bigger haul, with trade guesses ranging between 11.8 million and 31.5 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are less than half of last year’s pace so far, with 33.3 million bushels. Corn export shipments were more robust, with 19.1 million bushels. Mexico accounted for more than half of that total, with 10.0 million bushels. China, Japan, Jamaica and Guatemala rounded out the top five. Sorghum exports totaled 4.8 million bushels last week, with 100% of that grain bound for China. A modest volume of export shipments also traveled to Mexico last week. Soybean exports saw net sales reach 33.2 million bushels last week. That was toward the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 18.4 million and 40.4 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are still slim versus last year’s pace so far, however. Soybean export shipments came in at 10.4 million bushels. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 3.1 million bushels. Japan, China, the Netherlands and Malaysia filled out the top five. Wheat exports tumbled 42% lower week-over-week but stayed 1% above the prior four-week average, with 13.1 million bushels. That was a bit toward the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 22.0 million bushels. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year are still trending moderately below last year’s pace, with 251.3 million bushels. Wheat export shipments inched 2% above the prior four-week average, with 18.7 million bushels. Mexico topped all destinations, with 3.4 million bushels. The Philippines, Japan, China and South Korea rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering Sept. 10 through Sept. 16.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Ministers prepare for worst in gas price crisis

The government has said it has to "prepare for the worst" as the UK's energy firms continue to come under pressure from soaring gas prices. Small business minister Paul Scully told the BBC his department was working closely with regulator Ofgem to protect customers if more firms went bust. Nearly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beef2live.com

Mexican Feeder Cattle Imports Continue To Show Strength

Mexican Feeder Cattle Imports Continue To Show Strength. In February 2017, U.S. live cattle imports increased by 27 percent from the previous month to 168,473 head, 11 percent up from the same period a year ago. More than 85 percent of the feeder cattle imported from Mexico were in the 400- to 700-pound weight range, while almost all of the feeder cattle imported from Canada were over 700 pounds. For most of 2016, there was not a large difference between the number of cattle imported from Mexico and Canada but since November 2016, live cattle imports from Mexico have been significantly higher than imports from Canada. January and February imports from Mexico were above the 5-year average, while imports from Canada were below it. The strength of the U.S. Dollar relative to the Mexican Peso and a rebuilding of the Mexican herd are likely contributing factors to this uptick in imports from Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

A closer look at the start of Brazil’s corn planting season

The first crop of corn planting in Southern Brazil is making strong progress with some reports of farmers already finishing and getting ready to switch to soybeans. So far Rio Grande do Sul has had excellent rainfall. However, forecasts are still calling for a drier October which could lead to issues with poor stand. The start of the 2022 first corn harvest is already pegged for early January as initial corn seedings are off to a good start.
AGRICULTURE
SamMobile

Samsung’s building a TV plant in Pakistan to churn out 50,000 units yearly

Samsung Electronics is building a new TV manufacturing plant in Pakistan. The project will be finalized in collaboration with R&R Industries, and the factory is scheduled to become functional in the final quarter of the year. The news was confirmed via Twitter by the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Abdul Razak Dawood.
BUSINESS

