Dolphins waiting to see severity of Tagovailoa's rib injury

By TIM REYNOLDS
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa never saw it coming. And now, the Miami Dolphins aren't sure when they'll see their starting quarterback play again. Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Buffalo with a rib injury, getting knocked out in the second series. The Dolphins initially said he was questionable to return, then ruled him out, and now will wait to find out what doctors say about his availability going forward.

Popculture

Major Update on Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Health After Hospitalization

There is good news concerning the health of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Reid returned to work on Tuesday after being released from the hospital on Monday. Reid was admitted to the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday following the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
