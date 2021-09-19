Dolphins waiting to see severity of Tagovailoa's rib injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa never saw it coming. And now, the Miami Dolphins aren't sure when they'll see their starting quarterback play again. Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Buffalo with a rib injury, getting knocked out in the second series. The Dolphins initially said he was questionable to return, then ruled him out, and now will wait to find out what doctors say about his availability going forward.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0