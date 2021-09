As her mother lay dying in 2019, Janet Clement promised she would “try to bring Harry home.”. “Harry” was Army Sgt. Henry L. “Harry” Younge, her mother’s brother, a tail-gunner on a B-29 shot down over Japan in April 1945. He died a month later when the Tokyo prison where he was being held was leveled by U.S. air raids. He was 20 years old. His remains were never identified, though it is believed his remains and others were buried at the prison site and later moved to an American cemetery in the Philippines.

