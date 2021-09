Stanford Men's Soccer went 10-3-1 during the 2020 season, winning its sixth Pac-12 title in the last seven years and advancing to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Stanford Athletics is planning to welcome fans to its competition venues with no capacity limitations beginning with the fall 2021 seasons. All home athletic events will operate in compliance with state guidelines, as well as county and campus directives. Given the potential for changes to the relevant guidelines prior to the first events in the fall, specific details regarding health and safety protocols will be communicated at a later date.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO