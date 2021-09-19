House Democrats may slow infrastructure plan’s path to Biden

Senator John Kennedy joined "Hannity" on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration’s "incompetence" in its handling of the crisis at the southern border. JOHN KENNEDY: Sean, I can’t think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it. You were talking about it earlier—Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America’s energy independence—and yet, of all of the president’s screw ups, there’s not a single one greater than the crisis at the border and it is a crisis. This year, over 2 million people will come into this country illegally and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it’s worth asking why. To me there are only one of two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired ‘wokers’ who don’t know their ass from their elbow. I use ‘ass’ in the King James Bible sense. It may be that the president’s put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn't be allowed to think for themselves because it’s too dangerous. It may that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy people who are bilingual. They speak English and stupid. Now, the second possibility is that this is all intentional that the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do, not what they say, and he doesn’t want to say it to the American people….

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO