TORONTO — Jim Brennan, Toronto FC's first-ever signing and captain, has fond memories of the MLS club. But he's looking to take it down this week. Now head coach and technical director of York United FC, Brennan will be on the visitors bench at BMO Field on Wednesday when his Canadian Premier League team takes on TFC in the Canadian championship quarterfinal. Toronto, languishing in the MLS basement at 4-15-6, has targeted the domestic cup competition, seeing it as a way to get something out of a nightmarish campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO