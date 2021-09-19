CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie gets emotional over Michael K. Williams' demise

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx flooded with emotions while remembering his 'friend' late actor Michael K. Williams who died earlier this month of an apparent drug overdose. The actor was recently caught in a conversation by TMZ where he was asked whether the late actor should...

www.birminghamstar.com

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
tvinsider.com

Jurnee Smollett Writes Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “I Still Can’t Make Sense of It”

Jurnee Smollett has shared a heartfelt tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams who passed away last week at 54. In a lengthy message posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, Septmber 15, Smollett talked about her time working with Williams, her reaction to finding out about his death, and how she has been struggling with the grief.
People

Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest in Private Pennsylvania Funeral

Over a week after his death, Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest. Hundreds gathered on Wednesday, including family, friends and celebrities, to pay their respects to the legendary actor — who died on Sep. 6 — in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his mother has lived for over two decades, reports local outlet The Patriot-News.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Remembering the life of Michael K. Williams: The 10 moments that defined him

Hollywood actor Michael K. Williams - best known for his role on the HBO series ‘The Wire’ - tragically died on Monday (06.09.21) aged 54. Beginning his career as a back-up dancer for Madonna background he worked his way up to become one of the most in-demand actors in the world, nominated for five Emmy Awards.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over Insensitive Michael K. Williams Post

Always saying what comes to his mind, 50 Cent is known to get wrapped up in multiple controversies every year. Most recently, the rapper came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post that he shared shortly after the death of prolific actor Michael K. Williams, which he used to promote his new television show.
theundefeated.com

What Michael K. Williams taught me about being a man

About 15 minutes into the third episode of The Wire, Omar Little is sitting on a stoop with two of his crew members. One of the men, Brandon, is under Omar’s arm, his head leaning on Omar’s chest. The second member, John, looks on uncomfortably. As the scene progresses, Omar and Brandon tenderly play with each other’s fingers, leading to Omar delivering a light forehead kiss and a tender caress of his chin.
Trentonian

Television: Remembering the greatness of ‘Big Daddy’ and Michael K. Williams

In countless conversations with Big Daddy Graham, there was never a single moment that wasn’t animated and enjoyable.And the moments were many. Sharing a gift of gab, one topic would fold into another, double back again to bring up a point missed, and then move on to something else. As with anything involving Big Daddy, they were punctuated with lots of laughs and lots of heart.
hypebeast.com

‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams

David Simon, the creator of HBO‘s The Wire, penned a tribute to the late Michael K. Williams in a new New York Times op-ed. The author, writer and producer admitted that he “misread the man from the start,” adding that it was Ed Burns, his writing partner, “who had first spotted Mike’s read for Omar on a tape of two dozen New York auditions a year earlier.” He continued to share a story about how it became tradition for Williams to ask the writers room what they plan on saying with the new eason of The Wire:
KXLY

Courtney B. Vance dedicated Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

Courtney B. Vance paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams as he picked up an Emmy Award on Sunday (12.09.21). The 61-year-old actor scooped the Guest Drama Actor statuette for his appearance in ‘Lovecraft Country’ during the third Creative Arts Emmy ceremony and used his acceptance speech to praise his co-star, who passed away earlier this month from an apparent overdose.
Primetimer

Michael K. Williams was a performer openly daunted by the task at hand: a shock absorber

"No knock on David Simon and Ed Burns, but it was Williams who invented Omar. For the job, the rookie actor immersed himself in Baltimore," says Doreen St. Felix of the late The Wire star, who died Monday at age 54. "He improvised on the set, deepening the history that he was given; the kiss between Omar and his boyfriend, in Season 1, was unscripted and initiated by Williams. As Omar took shape over the seasons, he began to cut a Bogart figure: the outlaw administrator of a one-man moral code. The game was the game. Not for Omar. The audience loved him for his individuality, but, gay or straight, they also wanted him—to be punished or rescued by him, whatever he wanted. I remember Williams-as-Omar as an inaugural love object of the so-called prestige age of television. The contact that Williams made with the public through Omar is rare and destabilizing. When Omar was killed, in 2008, toward the end of The Wire, Williams lost his moorings and his sense of identity. On the block, fans would call him by his character’s name, which is to say that they were asking after a ghost. To be reminded that the actor was 'more than' Omar is to acknowledge in the same breath that Omar was a masterpiece. But Williams was, of course, more than that one role. Some fans hold his Boardwalk Empire character, the sneering bootlegger Chalky White, in equal regard. Others, myself included, are partial to his portrayal of Freddy, the suave and mercurial Rikers mentor to Riz Ahmed’s frightened Naz Khan, in The Night Of. Williams is lauded for scene-stealing, but he was a generous partner. Playing against Ahmed, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Wright, Queen Latifah, and others, he was extraordinarily contained. Is it taboo to say that Williams, an actor who approached the text with a self-effacing modesty, could let the work take over if he wasn’t careful? And that he did not always desire to be careful? I am not suggesting that art caused his death. I am saying, with pained admiration, that Williams could not produce in the cold manner of contemporary professionalized actors. And, because he was not a spokesman guarding the Black Hollywood brand, Williams, a recovering addict, spoke honestly about how inhabiting Omar, and later, Montrose, triggered relapses. He was open about the afterlife of the job, how it took strangling root in him. Williams was drawn to works of heightened realism, but no one would describe his performances, even the rougher ones, as merely realistic."
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Reflects On Relationship With Michael K. Williams

As many continue to process the sudden and tragic death of actor Michael K. Williams,Joe Budden recently opened up about the relationship he shared with the late star, revealing never-before-heard details during a new episode of the Joe Budden podcast. According to Budden, his and Williams's relationship originated in church...
