Whether it's enjoying a glass of wine with dinner or catching up with friends over happy hour cocktails, being able to enjoy your alcoholic beverage of choice can be an easy way for people to unwind at the end of the day. But thanks to ongoing shortages, some popular products are beginning to go missing from inventories. Now, authorities in one state are limiting how much of some types of alcohol customers can buy as supplies run dry. Read on to see which place is rationing certain beloved bottles.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO