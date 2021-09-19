Suspicious Vehicle / Activity - Locust Township

NLCRPD Patrol Sector: L86 SECTOR 34 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD Recovered a reported stolen vehicle at the Manheim Auto Auction (MAA). The NLCRPD has patrol officers assigned to the MAA in an effort to reduce the impacts of auto theft upon the consumer and business communities. This team of patrol officers are assigned to the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force under the auspices of the Office of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. By this team working closely with the auto industry, insurance industry, and networks of law enforcement professionals this investigative group is making an impact in crimes associated with insurance fraud, auto theft, and other crimes related to the utilization of stolen vehicles as supportive elements of the commission of crime. Upon discovery and confirmation as a stolen vehicle the vehicle was seized and placed in impound to await final disposition of the vehicle. The vehicle reported in this release is identified as follows: 2011 Toyota, Prius, valued at $5,750.00, previously reported as stolen end entered in law enforcement data-based systems by the City of Philadelphia Police Department. This agency was advised of the recovery of the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO