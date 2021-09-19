CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious Vehicle / Activity - Locust Township

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Locust Township Police Department is currently investigating two reports of suspicious activity in the 2100 block of Mountain Road, Locust Township. The suspect vehicles entered onto the property on different dates and times. In two of the videos, you will see a silver car going by the front of the home once, circle around and drive into the lawn behind the home. This vehicle was on site approximately (12) minutes. The vehicle re-enters the camera view as it is leaving the back yard.

Theft From Vehicle - Warwick Township

NLCRPD Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating thefts of miscellaneous property stolen from vehicles in Warwick Township in the vicinity of Crosswinds Drive. The owner of the vehicle reported the attempted theft of items from the vehicle and related damage to the vehicle incurred during this criminal intrusion into the vehicle. Loss is undetermined. Residents are being reminded to lock their parked vehicles and to report and thefts or suspicious activities to the NLCRPD.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol Sector: L86 SECTOR 34 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD Recovered a reported stolen vehicle at the Manheim Auto Auction (MAA). The NLCRPD has patrol officers assigned to the MAA in an effort to reduce the impacts of auto theft upon the consumer and business communities. This team of patrol officers are assigned to the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force under the auspices of the Office of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. By this team working closely with the auto industry, insurance industry, and networks of law enforcement professionals this investigative group is making an impact in crimes associated with insurance fraud, auto theft, and other crimes related to the utilization of stolen vehicles as supportive elements of the commission of crime. Upon discovery and confirmation as a stolen vehicle the vehicle was seized and placed in impound to await final disposition of the vehicle. The vehicle reported in this release is identified as follows: 2011 Toyota, Prius, valued at $5,750.00, previously reported as stolen end entered in law enforcement data-based systems by the City of Philadelphia Police Department. This agency was advised of the recovery of the vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spinal Column

Public safety activity (Highland Township)

A deputy on patrol the evening of August 30 spotted a black Saturn Vue weaving through traffic and nearly sideswiping a car while changing lanes. The deputy stopped the driver, a 62-year-old Highland man, at M-59 and Duck Lake Road. According to the deputy’s report, the driver admitted drinking shots and beers at a golf outing in Pontiac and he knew he should not drive home. His blood alcohol level was 0.163 (the legal limit is .08.) The man was arrested and his car impounded.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Attempting to identify vehicle owner

The Chambersburg Police Department is attempting to make contact with the owner of the pictured vehicle. The vehicle is a black GMC Yukon XL and was parked in front of 183 S Main St on 09/22/21 at 6:50 pm. The vehicle's driver side mirror was damaged from a passing vehicle. If anyone knows the vehicle owner please have them contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 so they can be provided with the other vehicle's information.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IUPD confirms no active threat following reports of suspicious man

The IU Police Department confirmed there is no need for concern following reports of a suspicious man around campus, IUPD Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger said. A student posted a witness’s concern on Facebook about a suspicious individual near a campus bus stop Monday, talking with someone on the phone and describing the witness’s appearance. The witness claimed to have called an IUPD investigator, who said multiple people had reported seeing the individual around campus.
Harassment/Suspicious Person

On 9/22/2021 at approximately 6:40 am a resident of the 300 Block of S. 4th Street was confronted by a white male whose age was described as 20-30 years old with red hair. The suspect was observed driving a maroon Ford SUV. The vehicle was parked in the alley and was occupied by the aforementioned suspect who confronted the victim by yelling and spitting on the victim.
PERKASIE, PA
Neighbors: Suspicious activity at house destroyed by fire

Neighbors of a Hawaiian Beaches home destroyed Wednesday evening in what authorities think might be an intentionally set fire said there had been suspicious activity at the house prior to the blaze. According to a Hawaii Fire Department statement, witnesses saw a woman enter the house. A short time later,...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have resolved a ‘suspicious activity situation at the Madison and Monroe Buildings. Residents and employees can resume normal activities. Capitol Police received a call from a concerned caller about a ‘possible active shooter’ at Capitol Square. According to authorities, the person was likely in either the Madison or Monroe Buildings.
RICHMOND, VA
NLCRPD PROVIDES THEFT ALERT - PARKED VEHICLES WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Theft Alert – The NLCRPD is being dispatched to, investigating, and reporting of property stolen from vehicles in Warwick Township in the vicinity of Cambridge Lane. In one instance there was a theft of a handgun from one of the vehicles that were entered. Residents are being reminded to lock their parked vehicles and to report and thefts or suspicious activities to the NLCRPD. More details to follow as they become available.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Police searching for vehicle involved in Fairfield Township shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are searching for a vehicle involved in an overnight shooting in Fairfield Township on Tuesday. Officers responded to the Tyler's Creek townhomes on Wildbranch Road around 12:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Officers arriving to the scene found multiple townhomes in two different buildings had...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
SUSPICIOUS FEMA WORKER

Please contact 911 should someone approach your home claiming to be a member of FEMA, or any other agency to do a "follow up" on a report you know you did not file. Subject(s) possibly involved in fraud or thefts. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific...
Vehicle Crash in the 200 block of N. Farmersville Rd

West Earl Township, Pa – An Akron male has been cited for numerous traffic violations after he was involved in a vehicle crash. On September 17, 2021 at 7:00AM WEPD was dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of N. Farmersville Road. It was reported that a vehicle struck a utility pole and ended up in a farm field. The vehicle was not occupied at the time the incident was reported.
AKRON, PA

