Devils vs. Bruins (Prospects Challenge) | PHOTO GALLERY

Here are some Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils Prospects in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon:. GOLD STAR: After looking inconstant on Saturday, 18-year-old Swedish rookie Fabian Lysell lived up to his talent on Sunday. It’s still clear that Lysell needs to get stronger and needs to work on his game off the puck as most players his age most certainly do, but the speed and the skill level was much more dominant against the Devils. Lysell had shifts where he really just took over in the offensive zone with his speed, and he assisted on all three goals including a slick dish to Jesper Froden for a one-timer where Lauko, Lysell and Froden played the tic-tac-toe game on the man advantage. It’s pretty clear at this point that Lysell will be best served by playing junior hockey this season, but it was also promising that the young winger got better as rookie camp wore on.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO