Devils vs. Bruins (Prospects Challenge) | PHOTO GALLERY

NHL
 4 days ago

Take a look at some of the best photos from Sunday's game against the Bruins Prospects in Buffalo. Take a look below at some of the best photos from Sunday's game against the Bruins Prospects in Buffalo:. More photos to be added throughout the game. Devils Arrive for 2021 Training...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

NESN

Bruins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster, Headline By Fabian Lysell

This Patriots Rookie Cornerback Impressed Teammates 'Immediately'. COVID-19 prevented the prospects challenge from taking place last year, but it is back for 2021, and we now know which Bruins are participating. Boston unveiled its roster Friday, and it is loaded with players knocking on the door to becoming NHL regulars,...
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins release roster for upcoming prospect tournament in Buffalo

The Bruins released their roster for next weekend's prospect tournament yesterday evening, and we should see some pretty decent talent on the ice up on Buffalo. The big name you're waiting for: yes, 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell is on the list!. Here are the rest of the players heading...
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils' Daws, Mercer & Okhotiuk Impress at Prospects Challenge

It may not be October yet, but we are getting awfully close. Training camp will officially begin next week, and while we wait fans were blessed with some Friday night hockey. Last night the New Jersey Devils began their Prospects Challenge tournament at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Devils To Keep an Eye on at Prospects Challenge

After arguably the shortest offseason in NHL history, hockey is back. The New Jersey Devils will travel to Buffalo, New York, to partake in the round-robin Prospects Challenge with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. The Devils will play two games, with the first against the Sabres tonight at 7 PM and the second on Sunday at 1 PM versus the Bruins. Many of the Devils’ top prospects will be in attendance, so there’ll be plenty to keep an eye on.
NHL
Dougie Hamilton
Nolan Foote
Travis Zajac
Alexander Holtz
chatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Prospect Challenge Roster Is Brilliant

HAMILTON, ON - JANUARY 16: Dawson Mercer #19 of Team Red skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team White at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) The New Jersey Devils have mostly been a bad hockey team for the...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Boston Bruins Prospects Fall to New Jersey Devils

Here are some Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils Prospects in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon:. GOLD STAR: After looking inconstant on Saturday, 18-year-old Swedish rookie Fabian Lysell lived up to his talent on Sunday. It’s still clear that Lysell needs to get stronger and needs to work on his game off the puck as most players his age most certainly do, but the speed and the skill level was much more dominant against the Devils. Lysell had shifts where he really just took over in the offensive zone with his speed, and he assisted on all three goals including a slick dish to Jesper Froden for a one-timer where Lauko, Lysell and Froden played the tic-tac-toe game on the man advantage. It’s pretty clear at this point that Lysell will be best served by playing junior hockey this season, but it was also promising that the young winger got better as rookie camp wore on.
NHL
NHL

Froden Scores Two in Bruins Win Over Buffalo at Prospects Challenge

Froden, who was signed by the Bruins this summer, helped Boston claim the victory with two goals and an assist. The Stockholm, Sweden, native opened the scoring on the power play and added his second goal of the game with a one-timer while Boston had a 5-on-3 advantage. Froden recorded 40 points (22 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games last season with the SHL's Skellefteå AIK.
NHL
NHL

Flyers-Bruins, Golden Knights-Kings begins Turner Sports preseason slate

Sept. 30 doubleheader includes Vegas, Los Angeles from Salt Lake City. Hockey is coming to Turner Sports' networks and platforms as TNT will present an NHL preseason doubleheader on Sept. 30, featuring the Boston Bruins led by Patrice Bergeron hosting the Philadelphia Flyers and Claude Giroux at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Vegas Golden Knights with Mark Stone facing off against the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar at 10 p.m. from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.
NHL
NHL

Matthews expected to be ready for Maple Leafs opener

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs face other uncertainties ahead of their opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 13. Matthews was expected to be out a minimum of six weeks after he had surgery...
NHL
NHL

Malkin out at least two months of regular season for Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will be out for at least the first two months of the regular season for the Pittsburgh Penguins while the center recovers from knee surgery. Malkin, who had surgery June 4, sustained the injury last season against the Boston Bruins on March 16 before returning May 3. He played four games before being sidelined for the first two games of the Stanley Cup First Round against the New York Islanders.
NHL
NHL

The Battle for 3C I FEATURE

Here is a look at some of the contenders competing in training camp for the Devils' third-centerman role. One of the biggest jobs up for grabs for the Devils entering training camp is the third center role. The club already has its 1-2 punch down the middle with first-overall draft...
NHL
NHL

Ullmark Focused on Settling Into New Surroundings

BOSTON - For Linus Ullmark, training camp is the easy part. The 28-year-old netminder's escape is the time he'll spend between the pipes over the next two weeks. "It's the only place I don't have to think about anything except for hockey. It's an enjoyable moment for sure," Ullmark said following the Bruins' first on-ice session of training camp on Thursday.
NHL
NHL

Backstrom week to week for Capitals, misses start of training camp

Forward continuing rehab for hip injury, could play in season opener at Rangers on Oct. 13. Nicklas Backstrom missed the start of Washington Capitals training camp to continue rehabilitation for a hip injury. The Capitals reported for camp physicals Wednesday and the center was not on the ice for the...
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins rookie Fabian Lysell impresses Don Sweeney during Prospects Challenge

BUFFALO — Early in Sunday’s game during the annual Prospects Challenge, Fabian Lysell found himself in a bad spot. A Devils defender caught him off-balance with a hip check in the offensive zone, sending Lysell’s body airborne and his stick skyward. Lysell collected his belongings and kept charging. By the...
NHL
NHL

Islanders Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2021-22 training camp. The camp roster features 57 players, including 32 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins Prospect Challenge MASTER GAMETHREAD

Lines for Boston. I am very tickled pink by the massive shift in defense pairing size and skillset from the first and second pair. It’s sure to make for a fun game. Forward lines look lovely in the top six. Good opportunity for Kyle Keyser to show us what he’s about, too!
NHL
NHL

With Prospects Challenge Wrapped, Bruins Turn Focus to Training Camp

"Overall, we're just excited to be back in this type of environment and I think it's really important for all the younger players to take part in," said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. "It sort of gives them an opportunity to knock the rust off. There were kids that didn't even play hockey last year, so this was really important for our group. [We're] thankful to Buffalo and New Jersey. Buffalo did a nice job hosting things and now we're sort of underway."
NHL

