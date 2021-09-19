Islanders: Console Edition Review (PS4) – A Gentle City Builder For Busy Gamers
Islanders: Console Edition PS4 Review In-breeding is not just a problem for the aristocracy who like to ‘stick to their own’ to ensure their blue blood isn’t watered down by a stray peasant. It is also rife amongst island communities where it is common for a widower to marry his own daughter when all other single women are taken. The big eared children on the farms are often testament to this and this genetic concentration was an aspect of ‘Islanders’ that I was looking forward to exploring, having lived on the island of Portland, Dorset for several years back in the nineties.www.psu.com
Comments / 0