Islanders: Console Edition Review (PS4) – A Gentle City Builder For Busy Gamers

A charming little bird who skates off a cliff to a rollicking soundtrack. Blending the majesty of Tony Hawk skateboarding games with the adorable charm of birds and good-natured humor should be an absolute slam dunk. As a person who counts Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games among my favorites, Glass Bottom Games’ SkateBird should be a game made for me. That’s what makes the end result so disappointing and frustrating. For every endearing moment and smart gameplay choice made, there’s a camera you regularly have to fight with and controls that constantly descend into maddening struggles. It’s a shame because the moments when it all clicks are enjoyable. It’s a rush taking your little designer bird around the handful of levels while rocking out to We Are The Union and other skate-appropriate tunes. SkateBird rules in those moments. That just happens way more fleetingly than I hoped.

