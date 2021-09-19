Four thoughts on Atlanta United’s thrilling 3-2 win over D.C. United
Atlanta United continued their incredible run of form on Saturday with a thrilling 3-2 win over D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Five Stripes jumped up to fifth in the East with their sixth win in their last seven matches. Gonzalo Pineda has this team clicking in all the right ways both on the field and off of it. The results and performances alike are bringing back memories of the best times this club has experienced. Here are a few thoughts on another memorable match early in the Pineda era.www.chatsports.com
